Jamariae Lee: Chicago girl, 13, reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Jamariae Lee was last seen leaving her home in the 1600 block of N. Meade Ave., according to CPD. She was wearing a black jacket, brown pants and gray shoes.
Police say Lee may be in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
She's described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.
Jamariae Lee | CPD