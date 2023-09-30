Jamariae Lee: Chicago girl, 13, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jamariae Lee was last seen leaving her home in the 1600 block of N. Meade Ave., according to CPD. She was wearing a black jacket, brown pants and gray shoes.

Police say Lee may be in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

She's described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.