James Beard Foundation announces 2023 Chicago restaurant finalists

There was big recognition on Wednesday for the Chicago restaurant scene as the 2023 James Beard Foundation announced its finalists.

"Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining" and "Obelix" were both nominated for Best New Restaurant.

Smyth got a nod in the Outstanding Restaurant category.

Damarr Brown of virtue was nominated in the Emerging Chef category.

Sepia was recognized in the Outstanding Hospitality category.

"All Together Now" was nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverage Programs.

In addition, several Chicago chefs also made the "Best Chef of the Great Lakes" category.