James Cameron to tell the story of Hiroshima, Nagasaki survivors on the big screen

On August 6, 1945, America dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Just three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. These bombings are widely regarded as one of the most pivotal moments of the 20th century, marking the end of World War II.

Remarkably, around 160 people survived both bombings. Their extraordinary stories form the heart of a new book titled "Ghosts of Hiroshima," by author Charles Pellegrino. Oscar-winning director James Cameron has announced plans to adapt the book into a feature film — his first non-"Avatar" project in nearly 30 years.

The book is set to be released on August 5, 2025 – almost 80 years to the day of the bombing of Hiroshima.

Adapting history for the big screen is something Cameron knows a thing or two about. Nearly three decades ago, Cameron brought another historic American event to life — the sinking of the RMS Titanic — creating the most successful film of all time at that time. Over the past 27 years, he has directed three of the four highest-grossing films in cinema history. Now, audiences eagerly await his next cinematic retelling of a defining moment in history, one that captures the resilience and humanity born from unimaginable tragedy.

This is a story that is deeply personal with the Oscar-winning filmmaker, as Cameron’s personal connection to this story runs deep. Cameron met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, one of the estimated 160 survivors of both bombings and promised to share his story with the world – Yamaguchi died just days later. That promise is now coming to life as Cameron prepares to recreate the harrowing events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the big screen.

Cameron’s next film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" opens in theaters in December.