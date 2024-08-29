Former Chicago police officer severely injured by drunk driver in 1987 dies
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer who was seriously injured in a squad car crash in 1987 has died.
In September 1987, former Chicago Police Officer James Crowley was inside a squad car with four of his fellow officers and responding to a call about a "man with a gun."
While responding, the squad car was struck by a drunk driver. Crowley, who was 22 at the time, suffered serious injuries that left him unable to walk or care for himself.
On Thursday, at the age of 59, Crowley died as a result of his injuries.
At the time of his death, Crowley was living in a group home in San Marcos, Texas, where he was receiving specialized care.
Another officer, William Malcom Morrison, Jr., was killed in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was convicted of reckless homicide and was sentenced to three years in prison.
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation released the following statement on Crowley's passing:
"On behalf of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and all Chicagoans, we are forever grateful for the sacrifice Officer Crowley and his family made in service to our community. Jim led a very difficult life in the years following the accident but always managed to keep a positive outlook. We pass our sincerest condolences on to the Crowley family, especially his only sister, Beth, who did so much to care for him over the years."