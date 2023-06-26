James Crown, billionaire who set goal to make Chicago the 'safest big city in America,' dies at 70

James Crown, a local businessman and head of a committee hoping to decrease crime in Chicago, died in a race car crash Sunday.

According to the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, Crown was involved in a single-vehicle accident at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek.

Multiple reports indicate that Crown was celebrating his 70th birthday at the park when he was involved in a crash.

The coroner's office said the crash has been deemed an accident. The official cause of death is pending autopsy, however, officials say multiple blunt force trauma is evident.

Crown is survived by his wife and four children.

Earlier this month, the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, led by Crown, announced its goal of making Chicago "the Safest Big City in America." The goal is to reduce annual homicides in the city to under 400 within five years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In response to the passing of Crown, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement:

"I was devastated to hear of Jim Crown’s tragic passing this weekend. A lifelong Chicagoan, Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people. With his generosity, Jim truly embodied the soul of Chicago. I was especially grateful for his commitment to work collaboratively with my administration to build a safer Chicago, having met recently to share ideas. I send my deepest condolences to his wife, four children, grandchildren, and the entire Crown family and pray for their peace."