Local billionaire sets goal to make Chicago the safest big city in America

If a billionaire sets a goal, logic would tell you there's a pretty good chance it gets achieved.

And to that end, one local billionaire has made it his goal to make Chicago the safest big city in America.

That includes reducing the annual number of murders in Chicago to fewer than 400 in the next five years.

It's an effort spearheaded by billionaire James Crown and the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, on which there is no shortage of financial clout.

To put in perspective how ambitious their goals are: the last time Chicago had fewer than 400 homicides in a year was 1965.

Part of the Civic Committee's strategy, announced Thursday, will be for Chicago's CEOs to hire thousands of people on the South and West Sides, and to fund violence intervention programs.

"There's no doubt we have spectacular resources at our disposal. Jim Crown and the members of the Civic Committee being some of them. We have the ability to bring millions of dollars and thousands of jobs to the table. And we have a recognition that we have to do that," said Robert Boik, Vice President for Public Safety, Civic Committee.

Longer term, the Civic Committee's goal is to reduce Chicago homicides to fewer than 200 per year within the next decade.

This most recent year, Chicago saw almost 700.

