James Sujka: Missing Beecher man found safe with help from K9 team

A missing 73-year-old man from Beecher was found safe late Thursday night after an extensive search involving officers, drones, and a specialized K9 unit, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Sujka, who cannot speak, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Cardinal Lane. He was wearing a gray T-shirt with a Chicago sports team logo, black shorts, and gym shoes, according to authorities.

The search for Sujka lasted several hours. The Will County Sheriff’s Office deployed drones, K9 deputies, and requested assistance from the Lake County Indiana Sheriff’s Office air unit, which utilized a helicopter with heat-sensitive capabilities.

Sujka was located at about 9:20 p.m. in a dense cornfield near his home, thanks to the efforts of K9 Lizzy and her handler, Deputy Marty Stortz. The success of the search was attributed to the use of a Scent Preservation Kit provided by Sujka’s family, which enabled Lizzy to track his unique scent.

Once found, Sujka was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the effectiveness of the Scent Preservation Kit program, which was launched in 2020 to assist in locating at-risk individuals, such as those with Alzheimer's or autism, who may wander off.