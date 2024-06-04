Jamie Foxx returns to 'Beat Shazam' Tuesday on Fox 32

Jamie Foxx returns to television following his health scare in the new season of FOX’s hit music competition "Beat Shazam."

Foxx took a year off the show following his undisclosed health issues, but his co-host and daughter Corinne Foxx sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to say that he’s back and as energetic as ever.

"When you take a season off, you never know…Is it like riding a bike?" Corinne Foxx said. "My Dad was more into it than I was, because I was like [pretends to be watching him], ‘Oh he’s good, he’s great!’"

She added, "He has so much energy, he’s doing back flips – well, he’s not doing back flips. But he could if he needed it! That show is all my Dad’s talents in one!"

"Beat Shazam" airs Tuesdays on FOX 32.