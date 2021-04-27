Jaslyn Adams shooting: 2nd suspect charged in 7-year-old's murder

article

A second suspect has been charged in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Demond Goudy, 21, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jaslyn Adams and her father, 28-year-old Jontae Adams, who was just wounded.

Goudy was arrested on Monday around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Springfield in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police were conducting a follow-up homicide investigation on Monday when SWAT units were called to assist. The suspect eventually exited a home on his own and was taken into custody.

Jaslyn Adams was fatally shot April 18 when gunshots rang out while she was sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father.