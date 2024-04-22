Jason Alexander makes Chicago stage debut with new comedy 'Judgment Day'

Long before he made us laugh as George Constanza on the iconic sitcom "Seinfeld," actor Jason Alexander was a Tony Award-winning actor working on Broadway.

Now, he is returning to his roots as he gears up to make his Chicago stage debut in the play "Judgment Day" at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Alexander sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss making his Chicago stage debut – and the comparison between performing live on stage in front of an audience, and performing "Seinfeld" in front of a live studio audience.

"When we got to the shooting, because of the live audience, we had four cameras," Alexander said of his days shooting ‘Seinfeld.’ "They were very secondary on our set, it was about playing to a lvie audience. The trick was that the front row of that live audience was about thirty feet back, which was something I had never experienced before."

Alexander added, "I had to learn how to get a performance to them without making it too much for the cameras and if I played to the cameras, it didn’t get to them. You figure it out very quickly."

"Judgment Day" premieres Tuesday, April 23 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and runs through May 26.