Jason Van Dyke resigns from Chicago Police Department

Jason Van Dyke has officially resigned from the Chicago Police Department, according to officials.

Van Dyke, the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014, was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder in the case.

Following the conviction, Van Dyke was de-certified as a police officer and was set to be terminated. However, the termination was still pending up until his resignation last week, officials confirmed. He is not eligible for a pension.

Van Dyke was sentenced to less than seven years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

