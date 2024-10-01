Bones found in northwest Indiana yard after suspect allegedly confesses to killing children: police

Authorities discovered bones at a property in northwest Indiana this week.

On Sept. 20, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a report that an individual allegedly confessed to acquaintances about killing two of their undocumented children and disposing of the bodies by burning them in a backyard fire pit at their home in Wheatfield, Indiana.

An investigation was launched, leading detectives to locate the suspect at a hotel in Newton County. Although the suspect denied involvement, authorities seized their cell phones as evidence, uncovering additional information, according to the sheriff's office.

Confronted again with the new findings, the suspect continued to deny any knowledge of the alleged incident.

At that time, the Indiana Department of Child Services took an undocumented child in the suspect's care into protective custody.

On Monday, personnel from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, alongside the Jasper County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, Wheatfield Police Department, and Indiana Department of Homeland Security, conducted a search of the Wheatfield property using two cadaver dogs.

The dogs alerted authorities to three separate locations on the property, where partial bone fragments were discovered.

The fragments were sent to Indianapolis for analysis on Tuesday to determine whether they are from an infant or an animal.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (219) 866-7334.