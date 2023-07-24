Jay-Z stops for BBQ at Bronzeville Soul ahead of Beyoncé's Chicago concert

What does a multi-platinum selling rapper, songwriter, and billionaire — whose stunningly talented wife had been performing in Chicago — like to dine on before her concert?

Jay-Z was hungry, and that had him making an unannounced stop for some barbecue.

Beyoncé's husband popped in over at Bronzeville Soul, where he ordered the short ribs and a side of pound cake. And what makes this story really special is that Bronzeville Soul may not be run by a Michelin star chef, it hasn't won a James Beard Award, but clearly, it has good word of mouth.

"It was very shocking, definitely unexpected. He came in and he asked for the short ribs and pound cake. And it was just a pleasure for me that he wanted to taste our food," said Mario, who co-owns Bronzeville Soul with Angie. "It was an incredible moment, for us and the customers that were in the restaurant at the time."

Mario and Angie say they're not surprised, as they have worked hard to create good food and a good vibe.

The address to the restaurant is 4655 S Martin Luther King Dr.