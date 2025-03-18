Jayden Perkins murder: Chicago woman seeks justice after son killed by paroled offender

The mother of a young Chicago boy who was murdered last year while trying to protect her during a home invasion is speaking out about failures of the criminal justice system.

Laterria Smith said she is suing Illinois law enforcement agencies for not protecting her family against a man who served prison time for threatening her.

"My son was everything," Smith said. "He was such a great little boy growing into a man. He loved to dance. He loved to sing. And he was just a bright light who brought joy to everyone in the family."

The backstory:

Smith said what happened to her son, 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, exposes the flaws in Illinois' criminal justice system.

Chicago police charged 38-year-old Crosetti Brand with stabbing Perkins to death on March 13, 2024, as the young boy tried to defend his mother. Brand allegedly broke into the family’s Edgewater home, even though Smith had a lifetime order of protection against Brand.

"I'm hoping that they listen to people who are going through domestic violence," Smith said. "Like people are crying out to you for help, to keep the ones that's hurting others incarcerated."

Jayden Perkins | Provided

Brand was paroled six weeks before the attack after serving half of a 16-year sentence for home invasion. He immediately went to Smith's home and tried to break in.

Smith reported the violation of the no-contact order to the state, and the next day Brand was arrested on a parole violation. But for some reason, Brand was released again the day before the fatal attack.

"I want to seek justice for my son. Because there's no way my son should have had to help his mom fight off someone. And then lose his life in the process."

The civil lawsuit filed in Cook County last week alleges: "Every single defendant in this case had the power—and the legal duty—to intervene and stop this tragedy. Each of them failed."

Paul Otubusin is Smith’s attorney.

"All these agencies engaged in what you'd call legally gross and wanton negligent conduct. That resulted in this unfortunate incident," Otubusin said.

The lawsuit is also filed on behalf of 6-year-old Kameron Miles, who witnessed his brother's murder.

"I can see a really big change in him, like as far as emotionally, he's just not right at all," said Smith.

FOX 32 reached out to a number of the agencies that were sued. Those that responded said they cannot comment on pending litigation.