Jeep collides with CPD SUV in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago police vehicle was involved in a crash Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
Officers were on their way to assist with a call about 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of North Sacramento Boulevard with their lights and sirens activated, Chicago police said. Their SUV was struck by a Jeep that was westbound on Grand Avenue.
Two officers, men ages 48 and 28, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police and Chicago Fire Department officials said.
The 30-year-old woman driving the Jeep was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
Police said the officers had the green light and the woman ignored a red light.
No citations have been issued at this time, police said.
CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.