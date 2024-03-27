Jeffrey Winton: Missing Chicago man last seen earlier this month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Jeffrey Winton was last seen on March 23 in the 1500 block of S. Prairie Avenue, which is located in the Near South Side neighborhood.

Winton is described as a Black man standing 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds, and he has short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.