Jelani Day case: Family, friends march downstate demanding answers in ISU grad student's death

Calls are growing louder in the Jelani Day case as questions linger about what really happened to the Illinois State University graduate student found dead two months ago.

On Friday, family, friends and activists held a march for justice in downstate Bloomington.

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Members of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition have been in Bloomington since Thursday, talking with ISU students and really trying to put this horrific puzzle together.

Rev. Jackson and Day’s mother spoke outside Bloomington’s police station around noon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Following that, an estimated 1,000 supporters marched to Illinois State University demanding answers. It has now been 62 days since the 25-year-old’s body was found in the Illinois River in Peru.

Although a coroner ruled the medical student died by drowning, his family rejecting that claim believes he was murdered.

Rev. Jackson is asking for the FBI and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to intervene.

Day’s body was reportedly in the water for 11 days. A forensic expert said the river washed away a great deal of forensic evidence.

Advertisement

Authorities are also still working to track down Day’s cellphone which the family believes may answer more questions in the case.