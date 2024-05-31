Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me... Live' Tour, including Chicago-area show

article

Jennifer Lopez will no longer be visiting the Chicago area this summer after canceling her "This Is Me… Live" tour.

She announced the cancelation in a statement on her website Friday, saying she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…," Lopez said in a statement.

Lopez was slated to perform in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena on Friday, July 26. She hasn't toured in five years and was expected to sing songs from her new album, "This Is Me…Now," along with some of her other well-known hits.

Those who purchased tickets to the performance or any of the other tour dates will be issued a refund through Ticketmaster.

"There is nothing further fans need to do," the cancelation announcement reads.

If concertgoers purchased tickets through a third-party website, they're urged to reach out to the company for more details.

