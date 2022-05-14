Jeremiah Ellis: 9-year-old boy shot dead inside grandmother's apartment in Skokie

article

A 9-year-old boy who was shot dead inside an apartment in Skokie was killed while spending the night at his grandmother's place.

Jeremiah Ellis was shot six times overnight Friday into Saturday. His brother, 5, suffered a graze wound to his leg.

Skokie police said that the shots came from outside.

His mom told FOX 32 Chicago that Jeremiah was a respectful boy who loved to give hugs.

There were no suspects in custody as of Saturday.

