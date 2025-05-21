Jeremy Piven brings live stand-up tour to The Vic
CHICAGO - After getting his acting start in Chicago, Emmy-winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven returns home next week to take the stand-up stage at The Vic.
Piven is performing on June 6th, but sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about his upcoming show – and the impact that his years in Chicago and the theater-going culture in the city has had on his career.
What they're saying:
"My first job after college was Second City, with Farley in the ‘90s," Piven said, "and I’ve been lucky to film and television ever seen. But all roads lead to stand-up."
The Emmy winner actor added "I don’t know if Chicago realizes how many actors and standups they produce, but there is a certain cache when people know you’re from Chicago. And I think one of the biggest variables is: people support the arts."
Jeremy Piven can be seen on The Vic stage on June 6th – for tickets and information, visit his website.
The Source: This story came from an interview between FOX 32's Jake Hamilton and actor and comedian Jeremy Piven.