Jeremy Piven brings live stand-up tour to The Vic

By
Published  May 21, 2025 11:52am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Emmy-winning Chicago actor Jeremy Piven is coming home and taking the stand-up stage next month at The Vic

The Brief

    • Emmy-winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven is returning to Chicago to perform stand-up at The Vic on June 6.
    • Piven reflected on his career beginnings at Second City and the strong influence of Chicago’s theater scene on his journey.
    • He credits the city's support for the arts with shaping many successful performers, including himself.

CHICAGO - After getting his acting start in Chicago, Emmy-winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven returns home next week to take the stand-up stage at The Vic. 

Piven is performing on June 6th, but sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about his upcoming show – and the impact that his years in Chicago and the theater-going culture in the city has had on his career. 

What they're saying:

"My first job after college was Second City, with Farley in the ‘90s," Piven said, "and I’ve been lucky to film and television ever seen. But all roads lead to stand-up."

The Emmy winner actor added "I don’t know if Chicago realizes how many actors and standups they produce, but there is a certain cache when people know you’re from Chicago. And I think one of the biggest variables is: people support the arts." 

Jeremy Piven can be seen on The Vic stage on June 6th – for tickets and information, visit his website.

The Source: This story came from an interview between FOX 32's Jake Hamilton and actor and comedian Jeremy Piven.

