Jeremy Piven brings live stand-up tour to The Vic

After getting his acting start in Chicago, Emmy-winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven returns home next week to take the stand-up stage at The Vic.

Piven is performing on June 6th, but sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about his upcoming show – and the impact that his years in Chicago and the theater-going culture in the city has had on his career.

"My first job after college was Second City, with Farley in the ‘90s," Piven said, "and I’ve been lucky to film and television ever seen. But all roads lead to stand-up."

The Emmy winner actor added "I don’t know if Chicago realizes how many actors and standups they produce, but there is a certain cache when people know you’re from Chicago. And I think one of the biggest variables is: people support the arts."

Jeremy Piven can be seen on The Vic stage on June 6th – for tickets and information, visit his website.