Murder charge filed against 19-year-old in NW Side shooting

A man was charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy Saturday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Jesus Toledo, 19, allegedly shot Jesus Rojano Crespo around 2:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road in Hermosa, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Crespo suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.

Toledo was arrested later Saturday in Waukegan. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Toledo, of North Chicago, is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

Jesus Toledo | Chicago police

The Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report.