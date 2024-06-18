2 girls killed in crash between jet ski, boat in Lake County

Two girls were killed after crashing a jet ski into a boat on Lake Marie in Antioch on Tuesday.

The girls, 16 and 13, were riding the jet ski at a high rate of speed around 5:15 p.m. when they crashed into a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser near the Gass Lake Channel, according to Lake County officials. Both girls, who were wearing life jackets, were knocked unconscious in the crash and thrown into the water.

The four occupants of the Sea Ray pulled the girls from the water, called 911 and rendered aid, officials said. One of the girls was transported to the shore by the operator of the Sea Ray and the other was taken to land by the operator of another boat.

The girls were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The 16-year-old girl was from Lake Forest, California and the 13-year-old was from Long Grove. Their identities have not yet been released.

There were no other injuries reported.

A witness to the collision noted that the lake was not crowded at the time of the crash.

"Today was like, nobody out there. It was like wide open. I was out on my waverunner earlier in the afternoon. It was choppy, but, you know, you could see boats coming at you. So I don’t know how these guys hit a boat with so much open, open space," said Scott Swearingen.

The video below is from our previous report on June 18th.