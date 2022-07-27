Jewel-Osco now accepting EBT payments online for SNAP benefits

SNAP recipients can now use their benefits to purchase groceries online at Jewel-Osco, giving families and individuals, especially those with mobility issues, greater access to fresh food.

The grocery and drug retailer, which operates 188 locations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Iowa, announced Wednesday the roll-out of a new online service for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) recipients, allowing customers who rely on SNAP to use their benefits on the Jewel-Osco website, app, or in-store on the Instacart App, the company said in a statement.

"Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack of transportation or caring for young children, which can prevent them from physically shopping a store," said Susan Morris, Chief Operating Officer for Albertsons Cos., parent of Jewel-Osco. "As a trusted community grocer committed to helping solve food insecurity, we want to make healthy foods available to those at risk by offering multiple private, secure and convenient shopping options."

"This program allows shoppers to use their EBT cards to make online purchases for home delivery or free store pickup, which is a critical part of our ongoing efforts to create a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers."

The company also announced that SNAP customers can now use multiple forms of payment for their purchases in order to pay for non-SNAP eligible items.

Customers can also view and track their balances through their online accounts, according to the statement.