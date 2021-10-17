Expand / Collapse search

Jewelry merchants robbed outside Naperville hotel after private showing

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Illinois - Naperville police are looking for three robbers who targeted people with cases of jewelry.

On Saturday, Naperville police said that jewelry merchants were leaving the Marriott Hotel on Naper Boulevard after a private showing.

While in the parking lot, they were confronted by three men in masks who grabbed the cases, jumped in a van with two other guys, and took off.

One the merchants tried to fight back, but was unsuccessful.

