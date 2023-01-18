Jewish Federation of Chicago union members demand increased staffing, pay equity

Union members with the Jewish Federation of Chicago are negotiating a new contract.

On Wednesday, they held a rally at the corner of Wells and Monroe in the Loop near the Jewish United Fund Office.

The workers are demanding increased staffing, pay equity and the ability to organize freely.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Community leaders are also standing up for them.

"We have a really big problem in the city right now because we have a crisis of care, we need people to care for our communities, but they are not being paid adequate wages. They can not take care of themselves, they can not take care of their families," said Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez.

Negotiations began last month.

While the two sides have made important movements on several important details, they are far apart on core issues.