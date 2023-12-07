Jewish United Fund commences Hanukkah with unity, lighting of menorah

Illinois State Police are urging the public to stay vigilant for possible terrorist violence during the holiday season, citing the unrest in the Middle East.

Individuals with the Jewish United Fund are aware that they need to stay vigilant amid the current political climate. However, on Thursday, they remain focused on peace.

The day for the Jewish United Fund started with people coming together for Hanukkah and lighting a menorah. Attendees said the menorah lighting is a great way to start the eight-day celebration.

JUF also recognizes that this year’s holiday holds extra significance amid the Israel-Hamas War and what transpired on Oct. 7.

They lit additional menorahs to kindle flames of hope for all those who remain hostages in Gaza and demand their safe return.

This is not the only menorah lighting happening Thursday as countless public events are inviting people together.

People also gathered at Federal Plaza Thursday night and lit candles to call for a cease-fire.