Jewish United Fund slams Northwestern's response to campus protests

Northwestern University's agreement with protesters on campus is facing more fallout.

The Jewish United Fund wrote a letter to the university's president, slamming the university for going along with several of the protesters' demands.

Chicago's Jewish Federation said the administrators should not have embraced "those who flagrantly disrupted Northwestern academics and flouted those policies."

The university's president defended the agreement while condemning anti-Semitism in a video released Tuesday.

But, JUF's executive vice president said the message was tone-deaf and didn't address any of the concerns of Jewish students and faculty who he said feel Northwestern doesn't have their backs.

"That has nothing to do with who's wrong or who's right in the Middle East conflict. It's about the right of any student, regardless of their identity, to feel they have a safe place on their campus, university has their back, and when they are demonized, taunted and intimidated, university will come to their aid," said Jay Tcath.

Tcath said he hasn't heard back from the school yet.

If he does, he hopes the leadership will say they won't give in to the protesters' demands to end relationships with Israeli universities or adjust investments to exclude companies doing business in Israel.