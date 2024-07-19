Top Illinois Democrat calls on Joe Biden to drop out of race

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) penned an op-ed calling on President Joe Biden to relinquish his re-election bid Friday morning.

The op-ed, which was published in the Chicago Tribune, touted Biden's accomplishments but said it is time for him to open the pathway for a new candidate.

"It is with a heavy heart and much personal reflection that I am therefore calling on Joe Biden to pass the torch to a new generation," Casten wrote. "To manage an exit with all the dignity and decency that has guided his half-century of public service. To cement his legacy as the President who saved our democracy in 2020 and handed it off to trusted hands in 2024 who could carry his legacy forward."

The op-ed comes at a time when several high-profile Democrats have been applying pressure on Biden to exit the race.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Chicago-area representative, praised Biden for his accomplishments while in office but said the time had come for the president to "heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership to guide us to the future he has enabled and empowered us to pursue."

Additionally, Rep. Eric Sorensen echoed Schneider and called for Biden to step aside in the presidential race.

Sorensen's posted a statement to X after Biden's post-NATO press conference, which read in part:

"President Joe Biden is a good man who has spent the bulk of his life in service to our country. His work has been devoted to growing the middle class and building opportunity for all people. In 2020, Joe Biden ran for President with the purpose of putting country over party. Today, I am asking him to do that again… I am hopeful President Biden will step aside in his campaign for President."