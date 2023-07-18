Joey's Red Hots celebrates 'National Hot Dog Day' with $1 dogs and pizza slices

National Hot Dog Day is on Wednesday, and one popular local spot is giving away $1 dogs and pizza slices.

Joey's Red Hots has announced on social media that on July 19, they will be offering $1 Vienna Beef hot dogs to all customers. There is a limit, however.

Customers can only purchase a maximum of eight hot dogs at the location they go to.

The sweet deal is available at all Joey's Red Hots locations.

Meanwhile, Joey's is also offering a deal on jumbo pizza slices for July 19. Customers can purchase $1 pizza slices at the Joey's Pizzeria locations in suburban Orland Park and New Lenox.

The limit for pizza slices is also eight per customer. The options are cheese, sausage and pepperoni.

For both these deals, customers must physically go to the restaurants. The deal isn't available for delivery or if a customer calls ahead.