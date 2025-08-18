John Stamos demands a pizza in his honor and Chicago’s Giordano’s delivers

The Brief After more than a decade of jokes and fan pressure, John Stamos is set to appear September 20 at Douglas Park, but only after laying out some eccentric demands.

Giordano’s created a Greek-inspired pizza in his honor, featuring lemon herb vinaigrette, spinach, mozzarella, feta, marinated artichokes, and Parmesan. It’s available now at all locations.

Along with the pizza, Stamos’ requests include a lookalike contest and even a guitar case full of hummus, but fans won’t have to wait until Riot Fest to get a slice of his namesake pie.

It’s taken more than a decade of teasing, but John Stamos may finally take the stage at Riot Fest, and Chicago pizza royalty is making sure he feels right at home.

John Stamos has a list of demands

What we know:

The actor and musician, who has long been the subject of a tongue-in-cheek campaign by Riot Fest organizers, is scheduled to appear September 20 at Douglas Park. But true to form, he’s not showing up without a few eccentric demands.

Among them: a John Stamos lookalike contest, a guitar case full of hummus and, most importantly, a Chicago pizza shop naming a Greek-style pie in his honor.

Enter Giordano’s.

Corporate chef Jesse Harris said the legendary deep-dish chain jumped on the opportunity to celebrate Stamos with a pizza worthy of its namesake.

The result is the Stamos Supreme, which is a Greek-inspired creation made with Giordano’s house-made lemon herb vinaigrette, fresh spinach, mozzarella from southern Wisconsin, salty feta, marinated artichokes and a dusting of Parmesan.

"It's our house pizza dough. And then we have a lemon vinaigrette that we make ourselves. It's a lemon herb vinaighrette. It's super fresh, really punchy lemon, really bright," said Chef Jesse Harris, Corporate Chef, Giordano’s.

The pizza wasn’t created from scratch for Stamos, but rather adapted from a popular specialty pie that Giordano’s has offered before.

This time, the chain decided to bring it back specifically to honor the Full House star. The Stamos Supreme is available at all Giordano’s locations, both thin crust and stuffed deep dish.

As for Riot Fest, Harris hinted that the pizza might just make its way backstage for Stamos to try himself.

Giordano’s has a history of quirky collaborations, from Cubs star Anthony Rizzo to fine-dining chefs, but Harris admits the Stamos pie feels special.

Whether or not Stamos gets his guitar case of hummus remains to be seen. But Chicago fans don’t have to wait until Riot Fest to taste his namesake pizza, the Stamos Supreme is already on the menu.

After more than a decade of buildup, it’s safe to say Riot Fest finally got its man.