John Travolta praises ‘Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John amid her cancer battle

John Travolta is sending love to his longtime pal Olivia Newton-John in the midst of her harrowing battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

"She looks incredible," Travolta, 65, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre for the red carpet premiere of his new film, "The Fanatic." "She doesn't look any different than [she did] years ago, and I'm very proud of her."

"I'm very happy about Olivia," the "Pulp Fiction" star enthused.

The 70-year-old Newton-John sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" in a whirlwind interview on Aug. 4 in which the "Grease" star opened up about her battle with cancer— she was first diagnosed in 1992 and then secretly overcame a second bout in 2013.

"I'm so lucky that I've been through this three times and I'm still here," Newton-John told the program, adding: "We know we're gonna die at some point, and we don't know when it is. When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you're suddenly given a possibility of a time limit, so every day is a gift."

Earlier this month, the "It's My Party" actress spoke with Fox News about the overwhelming connection and friendship she and Travolta share and said she is "doing great" despite the challenges of overcoming the disease.

