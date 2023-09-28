Johnson proposes program to boost small businesses in Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson has introduced a new program aimed at providing much-needed support to small businesses throughout the city.

The initiative, if approved, will offer assistance to local businesses for up to one year, helping them navigate the challenging economic landscape brought on by the pandemic.

Under the proposed program, community and economic development organizations will play a crucial role. These organizations will collaborate with the city to identify vacant storefronts within the community and negotiate short-term leases with landlords. The intention is to create opportunities for small businesses to operate pop-up stores in these vacant spaces.

Mayor Johnson’s office says these activations will boost local spending across all 77 neighborhoods.

Small businesses, in particular, have faced numerous challenges, including reduced foot traffic, supply chain disruptions, and financial strains. Mayor Johnson believes that by providing support and creative solutions, the city can help these businesses weather the storm and contribute to a robust recovery.