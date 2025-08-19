Johnson meets with Chicago residents after more heavy rainfall, flooding

The Brief Gage Park residents face repeated flooding from failing infrastructure. Mayor Johnson visited; city provided cleaning supplies, but residents seek more help. Damage reports due Friday; aid not guaranteed, and fraud warnings issued.



Gage Park residents are struggling with flooding every time it rains, as aging infrastructure continues to fail, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Johnson visited residents in the 5700 block of South Campbell, about a mile from the Gage Park Fieldhouse.

Residents described the emotional and financial toll of repeated flooding. They say the storm on July 25, followed by recent heavy rains, caused serious damage—again.

Neighbors spend hundreds of dollars to pump out waterlogged basements, only to face the same cleanup after the next rainfall.

Workers from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) delivered buckets of cleaning supplies as immediate relief.

Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) has repeatedly urged City Hall to take action in the southwest side neighborhood.

Residents say insurance companies are delaying claims, and some city workers have told them the damage is their responsibility.

One woman, who is disabled and on a fixed income, tearfully told the mayor she’s trying to preserve her home for her granddaughter.

Sharen Renee Parrish, a longtime resident on Artesian, said she had never experienced flooding in her 24 years there—until this year. She recently fell while trying to clean up her basement and said she can no longer do it herself.

OEMC Commissioner Frank Velez said he empathizes with residents, recognizing that flooding is invading people’s living space. He added that the city is working to distribute free cleaning supplies and collect reports of flood damage.

What's next:

Residents are being asked to fill out a survey and submit photos of flood damage by Friday. The city says the data will be used to pursue disaster assistance—but warns that submitting the survey does not guarantee financial help.

Officials are also warning residents to be cautious of fraud during this time.