Johnson, Chicago leaders gather to celebrate Rev. Jesse Jackson's 82nd birthday

Local leaders, family and friends came together on Saturday to honor a civil rights icon.

Rev. Jesse Jackson's birthday festivities kicked off Saturday morning at the Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters. The program included singing and fellowship.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson praised the reverend for his work over the years.

"Let’s continue to double down out efforts to make sure that the life and legacy of our ancestors can truly come to fruition," Johnson said. "That those that believe in justice that honor the legacy of the person that we are celebrating today, let's continue to make sure that the families who have been in this city, who have been placed at the margins for generations, that we do everything in our power to ensure that they get what they deserve."

Jackson turns 82-years-old on Sunday.