Johnson releases report showing which Chicago communities are most affected by pollution

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a report that shows which Chicago communities are most affected by pollution and has an action plan to help clean it up.

This comes after pressure from the Biden Administration for Chicago to stop discriminatory planning and zoning practices, saying pollution violates the civil rights of the people who are exposed to it.

The mayor says the effects of climate change and environmental stressors are not felt equally across communities or neighborhoods and minority communities have it the worst.

"In the greatest city in the world, no neighborhood should have to suffer the burdens of pollution more so than any other neighborhood. In fact, the time to act on environmental justice is now," said Johnson. "This comprehensive study of the distribution of environmental burdens in our city is the first step of becoming a leader in environmental justice and protecting all of our communities."

The Sun-Times reports that the binding agreement with the U.S. Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development would be passed into law under the plan.

HUD reached that agreement with the Lightfoot Administration after it found City Hall had effectively engaged in environmental racism for years.