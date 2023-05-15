Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine no longer available in US

The CDC announced Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine offered by Johnson & Johnson is no longer available in the United States.

All the remaining doses expired last week.

The CDC has directed providers to dispose of any doses that may be left over.

About 19 million people in the U.S. received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Only about 7 percent of people who are vaccinated in the U.S. got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as their first dose.