Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson joins striking faculty, staff at Chicago State University

A strike among faculty and staff at Chicago State University is reaching its second week.

The union and CSU Administration returned to the bargaining table about an hour ago.

The strike began last Monday on the South Side.

Union leaders claim Chicago State faculty are among the lowest paid in the state and are demanding a fair contract that includes wage increases to fit the cost of living.

The university says over the weekend it offered counterproposals with pay hikes but has not yet received a response from the union.

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson joined more than 100 striking faculty and staff on the picket line Monday afternoon.

"I'm here to demonstrate and show solidarity with you all today, and prepare to collaborate with all of the stakeholders to make sure that you all get a fair contract and that the services the Chicago State University provides, that those services are delivered," said Johnson.

CSU is not alone. Faculty at Eastern Illinois University walked off the job last Thursday and professors at Governors State University plan to strike tomorrow.

They are requesting raises and lower workloads.

In a statement, GSU says its latest proposal included enhanced wages and calls the strike, "counterproductive and unnecessary."

Three of these public universities have had cuts in state funding over the years.