JoJo Siwa cancels her Chicago Pride performance

Back Lot Bash announced on their Instagram page and on their website that, due to a scheduling conflict, JoJo Siwa will no longer be performing in their 21st Annual Back Lot Bash on June 29. The two-day event will be held June 28 and 29 behind Cheetah Gym at 5248 N. Clark. Other performers include Chloe Star, Whitney Peyton, Travis Fiero, The Fly Honeys, and many more.



The former Nickelodeon star performed at last year's Chicago Pride.