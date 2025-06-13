3 shot in Joliet apartment complex

The Brief Three men were shot Thursday night during a disturbance at the Riverwalk Homes Apartments in Joliet. Police said two of the injured men may have been involved in the shooting and are under guard at the hospital. A gun was recovered at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.



Three men were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night outside the Riverwalk Homes Apartments in Joliet, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a large group causing a disturbance at the complex in the 300 block of North Broadway Street around 9:47 p.m. As police arrived, they heard gunfire and found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs near the entrance. Officers administered medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Two more men—a 32-year-old with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 45-year-old with a wound to the left leg—were also found and treated at the scene. All three victims were transported to local hospitals. The 30-year-old man was listed in serious condition, while the others were believed to be in stable condition, police said.

Preliminary findings suggest two of the injured men may have been involved in the shooting. Both remain under police guard in the hospital. A gun was recovered near the scene, and detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and physical evidence. Two vehicles were also damaged by gunfire, and spent shell casings were collected from the area.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with video or information to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or submit tips anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.