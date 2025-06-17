Joliet apartment complex shooting: 2 charged in exchange of gunfire

article

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Joliet apartment complex last week that left each other and another man wounded.

Joliet apartment complex shooting

What we know:

Catrell Jordan, 30, and Jonathan Britton, 32, were both identified by Joliet police as suspects in a shooting Thursday outside Riverwalk Homes in the 300 block of North Broadway Street.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting and were hospitalized.

Britton, of Chicago, was released from the hospital on Friday and was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He was charged with multiple felonies, including reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge, possession of ammunition by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal.

Jordan, of Riverdale, got out of the hospital on Monday. He was placed in custody at the same facility on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

A third man, 30, was also shot and remains hospitalized under police guard and has not been charged as of Tuesday. Detectives believe at least two of the three injured men fired shots in the shooting.

Police recovered a gun near the scene of the shooting and collected several shell casings. Two vehicles were also damaged by gunfire.