Joliet arson: Police investigating series of suspicious vehicle fires

Police in Joliet have launched an investigation after six vehicles were intentionally set on fire.

On Wednesday, around 4 a.m., police responded to reports of numerous vehicle fires in Joliet's Reedwood neighborhood.

An investigation revealed four vehicles were heavily damaged by fire, and two additional vehicles sustained lesser damage caused by fire.

Police believe all the fires are related, and that they were intentionally set with the use of gasoline.

The fire-damaged vehicles were located in the 1100-1200 block of West Marion Street, the 100 block of South Reed Street, the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, and the 0-50 block of Oneill Street.

Police urge anyone with information or surveillance video of the incidents to contact detectives at 815-724-3385. Footage can also be uploaded to Crime Stoppers of Will County, as well as the Ring Neighbors App.