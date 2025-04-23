Joliet man charged in bank robbery, stole $2,000, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in southwest suburban Joliet this week. Police said Benito Delgado allegedly stole more than $2,000 from the BMO bank in the city's downtown area.



A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in southwest suburban Joliet earlier this week.

What we know:

Benito Delgado, of Joliet, was charged with financial institution robbery, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Benito Delgado (Joliet Police Department)

Detectives identified Delgado as the suspect who robbed a BMO bank in downtown Joliet on Monday. Police said it’s believed that Delgado allegedly stole more than $2,000.

Police said investigators learned he had been arrested on unrelated traffic charges in another jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Joliet police said the suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash. No weapons were displayed. An initial news release said the suspect was a Black male.

He was taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning and was eventually taken to the Will County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where Delgado was arrested after the bank robbery nor what kind of traffic violation he was alleged to have made.