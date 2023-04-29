Police officer stabbed, man arrested after welfare check in Chicago suburb

A Chicago-area police officer was stabbed while responding to a home in the southwest suburbs Saturday morning.

Police say Francisco Alvarez, 42, of Glendale Heights, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer after an incident at a Joliet residence.

Officers responded to a home in the 500 West block of Bevan Drive around 4 a.m. for a welfare check following a 911 call.

When they arrived, the owner of the home said Alvarez was an acquaintance who had been staying at the home.

Alvarez said he called 911 after seeing someone in the yard. Officers searched the property, but they didn't see any suspicious activity. They cleared the area and left.

About an hour later at 5:11 a.m., officers were called to the same residence after a report of Alvarez barricading in a coat closet in the home.

Officers determined Alvarez might have suffered a mental health crisis and spoke with him through the closet door. They tried to deescalate the situation and asked home to come out of the closet.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Eventually, police opened the closet door and Alvarez came out holding a large knife in his right hand. He then thrust the knife at them, stabbing a female officer in the stomach.

Officers used a taser, which did not work. Alvarez was detained following a struggle.

The injured officer was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Alvarez was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he remains under guard.