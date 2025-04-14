Joliet crash leaves 2 seriously hurt, police say

A two-car crash in southwest suburban Joliet left both drivers hospitalized with serious injuries on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane around 6:09 a.m., according to Joliet police.

What we know:

Investigators learned a Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old man was believed to be traveling southbound on Plainfield Road approaching Voyager Lane.

The Honda started to turn left and collided with a Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old woman who was traveling northbound on Plainfield Road.

Officers were told the stoplight for Plainfield Road was green at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Honda was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, and the driver of the Toyota was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Both drivers were in serious condition, police said.

The roadway was closed at the crash site for an investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.