Joliet, Crest Hill shooting: Gunfire erupts in Chicago's suburbs, no injuries reported

Nobody was injured, but buildings and vehicles were struck during a barrage of gunfire in Chicago's southwest suburbs on Tuesday.

Around 1:09 p.m., Joliet police and Crest Hill police responded to the 600 block of Theodore Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found no suspects but dozens of spent shell casings on the ground in a parking lot.

Two businesses, Envisions Salon and Ascendant Iron, were struck by the gunfire. Two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by bullets.

Police believe three male suspects became involved in a shootout with individuals across the street in suburban Crest Hill. The three suspects fled the area in a light-colored sport utility vehicle, according to police.

Joliet police and Crest Hill searched the area and recovered over 40 spent shell casings at the scene.

Nobody is in custody, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Will County.