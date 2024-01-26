Expand / Collapse search
Joliet deadly crash: Man fatally struck by two cars

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Joliet
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in southwest suburban Joliet.

The 45-year-old was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu around 6:50 p.m. on Larkin Avenue near Clara Avenue, according to Joliet police.

The Malibu continued driving southbound after the crash. The pedestrian was then hit by a second vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, that was being driven by a 38-year-old woman.

The driver of the Sienna stopped at the scene and called 911, police said. The pedestrian was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Will County Coroner's Office.

There was no crosswalk where the pedestrian was struck in the roadway, according to police.

Joliet police located the Malibu that was involved in the crash in the 400 block of Bridge Street. The driver of the car, a 37-year-old, was taken in for questioning, police said.
 