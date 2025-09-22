Joliet drive-by shooting leaves 2 wounded

The Brief Two men were shot outside a Joliet apartment building early Monday by someone on a passing motorcycle. The 36-year-old was hit twice in the leg and the 44-year-old was wounded in the ankle, but both are expected to recover. Police found shell casings at the scene and are investigating the motive with no arrests so far.



Two men were wounded in a motorcycle drive-by shooting Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

Joliet double shooting

What we know:

The men, 36 and 44, were outside an apartment building around 12:45 a.m. in the first block of North Broadway Street when someone started shooting from a passing motorcycle, according to police.

The 36-year-old was shot twice in the leg and the 44-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle. Both victims were treated at the scene and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police said the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with video or information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815) 724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.