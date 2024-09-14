Joliet family issues statement after 2-year-old fatally stabbed by 6-year-old brother

The Brief A Joliet family released a statement mourning the loss of 2-year-old Christopher, who was fatally stabbed by his 6-year-old brother on Sept. 6. The family described Christopher as a sweet, loving child who had survived medical complications at birth, and expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received. Authorities believe the incident involved a kitchen knife, and the 6-year-old has been taken into custody by DCFS for a mental health evaluation.



A Joliet family has released a statement as they continue to mourn the loss of their 2-year-old son, who was fatally stabbed by his 6-year-old brother last week.

The Urbina family issued the statement on Saturday, which expressed their grief following the death of the 2-year-old, who they identified as Christopher, on Sept. 6.

"On Friday, September 6, we unexpectedly lost our beautiful two-year-old boy, Christopher," the statement said. "Christopher was loved by his family, and he reciprocated that unconditional love. He was a sweet soul who brought joy to all those around him and we will forever hold his memory close to our hearts."

Will County officials have not confirmed the boy's identity.

The statement went on to call Christopher a "fighter" who survived medical complications during his birth, resulting in the death of his twin brother.

"The loss of a young child is an unimaginable heartache that no parent or family member should ever have to endure. We are so grateful to family and friends for their love, support and prayers," the statement went on to say.

The family concluded the statement by asking for privacy as they continue to mourn the loss of Christopher.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive.

When police arrived, they found Christopher inside the home with multiple stab wounds. Following an initial investigation, authorities said they believe the child was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his older brother.

Christopher was rushed to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was notified and took custody of the 6-year-old boy. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

At least two adults were home at the time of the incident, but not present in the family room where the stabbing reportedly occurred.

According to police, the boys’ mother called 911 when she discovered what happened.

DCFS told Fox 32 that there was one previous investigation into this family a couple of years ago.