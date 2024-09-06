Joliet toddler stabbed to death by 6-year-old brother: source

A two-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by his six-year-old brother in Joliet on Friday, a source told FOX 32 Chicago.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive.

Joliet police are investigating and confirmed to FOX 32 they would be releasing further information at a later time.

FOX 32 has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

This is a breaking news story. We'll bring more updates as they become available.