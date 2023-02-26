Joliet fire officials investigate apartment fire

A multi-family home caught fire Sunday morning in Joliet leaving some of the residents displaced.

Crews responded to 1100 Parkwood Drive around 10:42 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the roof of a three-story home.

Fire officials say the fire was in the unit on the third floor of the building. It was deemed under control shortly after firefighters arrived.

All residents were able to get out of the home without fire assistance.

Residents from two of the building's units were left without a home after the fire and water damage it caused.

No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.